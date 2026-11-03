Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Lesa's avatar
Lesa
3d

Sorry, but we need to major in the majors. If both house and senate are lost, all the good things this administration has managed, despite continual pushback, will be wiped away, and the next two years will one big impeachment extravaganza. At this point in the midterm cycle, we should be talking about the amazing things like closing the border, lowering the crime rate to historic lows, poverty rate at historic lows, removing men from women’s sports, and the tax benefits from the BBB, not ads in poor taste. That will seem unimportant when all those problems and then some come roaring back if we don’t get out and vote. For real. The time to sift through candidates was the primaries. So if an ad in poor taste is enough to make you want to vote for a person with horrible policies, that’s your right. But if we don’t reject the DSA and the destructive party supporting them, we will be living in a socialist, antisemitic America.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
3d

I still want to know the deeper backstory of the Acton ad. Why wasn't the stepfather extradited from wherever he was. Child rape is a red line offense, yet he skated. Why? Evidence problem? Leftist prosecutor? I don't know but someone out there does.

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