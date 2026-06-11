Batya Ungar-Sargon

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Epaminondas's avatar
Epaminondas
3h

"Will any of the many top Democrats who have backed Platner admit they were wrong?"

I would say no, but the mental gymnastics will be hilarious to watch.

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Lesa's avatar
Lesa
3h

They just do not care anymore. Unfortunately, Charles Manson died a few years too early to make it as a Democrat candidate.

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