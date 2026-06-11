Yet another ex-girlfriend of Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine, came forward to dispute his claim that he didn’t know his Nazi tattoo was a Nazi tattoo.

Platner, a former Army and Marine Corps veteran, has had a Nazi Totenkopf—the insignia of the Nazi concentration camp guards—tattooed on his chest for 18 years. The tattoo was revealed early in his campaign, but Platner insisted repeatedly that he didn’t know it was a Nazi tattoo.

But his ex says he absolutely knew what it was—as did she. “As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, ‘Is that a Totenkopf?’ and he told me a whole, ‘he will hold this weight forever’ bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas,” she recalled.

I’m sorry, what?

Platner kept a Nazi tattoo to remind himself of how evil the United States is?!

Her story directly conflicts with Platner’s. He insisted that he got the tattoo in 2007 during a night of drinking while stationed in Croatia and had no clue it was a Nazi insignia. “It was not until I started hearing from reporters and D.C. insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” Platner told Politico in a statement. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that—and to insinuate that I did is disgusting.”

Platner then ostentatiously had the tattoo covered up with another tattoo of a wolf. "Going to a tattoo removal place is going to take a while," he explained to reporters. "I wanted this thing off my body."

But multiple acquaintances have insisted that Platner is lying and that he did know it was a Nazi tattoo, including his former political director, Genevieve McDonald, who quit his campaign over Platner’s scandals, and Lyndsey Fifield, another ex of Platner’s. Fifield went on the record with the New York Times last week to say that while they were dating a decade ago, Platner called the tattoo “my Totenkopf” and “would joke about it being a Nazi tattoo.”

Fifield’s account, which included stories of Platner roughing her up, was dismissed by Platner’s many defenders in the liberal media and the Democratic Party because she’s a Republican. But the second ex-girlfriend is a Leftist who came forward because she was upset Platner was cheating on his then fiancé with her.

She said Platner told her the tattoo was intentionally selected for its symbolism: “Platner told the woman someone in his military leadership suggested the whole crew get the skull and crossbones tattoo because he was a military history buff,” per the New York Post.

This explains a mystery I’ve long wondered about: If the tattoo was so innocent, why haven’t any members of Platner’s unit come forward to corroborate his narrative and explain that the tattoo was an innocent mistake, as Platner has insisted, and they had no idea what it signified when they chose it?

It’s because they did: The guy who chose it was a “military history buff.”

Fifield told the New York Times something similar: Platner told her their unit chose the tattoo because “they were like a death unit, they were killers,” and saw a parallel with the Nazi S.S.,unit that used the skull-and-crossbones image. “They literally, deliberately, selected it because it was relevant to their military unit,” she told the New York Times.

Will any of the many top Democrats who have backed Platner admit they were wrong?

Update: You can read the second account here in its entirety: